Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Major Shareholder Sells 81,979 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $30.51 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.