Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Sells $324,120.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

