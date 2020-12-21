Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $95,323.93

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $95,323.93 and $65.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053656 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com.

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.