Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 112,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

