Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

INTEQ opened at $0.52 on Friday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

