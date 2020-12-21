Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,197 shares of company stock worth $14,042,367 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

