International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.63. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 11,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$378.12 million and a P/E ratio of -110.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

