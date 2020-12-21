Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.34 or 0.02676484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00463669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01377201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.54 or 0.00640529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00295802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

