Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Intrepid Potash worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 97.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 742,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.11. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

