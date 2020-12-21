Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (FP)

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA: FP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €37.70 ($44.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:FP opened at €35.99 ($42.34) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.77. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

