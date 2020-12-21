Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 2,246 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

