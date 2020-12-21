Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 7,505,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 3,134,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,542 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,771. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invitae by 51.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invitae by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invitae by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

