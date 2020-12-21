IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $749.01 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.15.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

