IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $173.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $180.39 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.