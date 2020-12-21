iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 496.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

