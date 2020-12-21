iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,024 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,544. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 754,371 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,613,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

