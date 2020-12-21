Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at $483,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

