IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 390.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $86,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $7.50 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

