Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 388,327 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PEI opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.