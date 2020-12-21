Jane Street Group LLC Sells 155,238 Shares of Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,238 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teucrium Soybean were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 297.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOYB opened at $18.49 on Monday. Teucrium Soybean has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

About Teucrium Soybean

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

