Jane Street Group LLC Sells 76,744 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,744 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.