Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

