Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

