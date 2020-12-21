Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $320.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.97.

CRM opened at $227.43 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,649 shares of company stock worth $93,883,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

