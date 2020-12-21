JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

JELD stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 61,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

