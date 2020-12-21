Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,702.78 and $76,843.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00053588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00357418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027865 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

