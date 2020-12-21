JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 9.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.31. 5,690,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,228,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

