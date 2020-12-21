Jobchain Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,642,209,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

