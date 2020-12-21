Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JMPLY. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

