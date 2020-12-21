Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $129.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

