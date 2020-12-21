JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

