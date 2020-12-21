JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.30% of BankFinancial worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 254,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 98,152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

BFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

