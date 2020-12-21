JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNX stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,710. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

