JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

NYSE:SC opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

