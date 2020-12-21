JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BSIG stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

