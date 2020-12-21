JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 973.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $367,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 8.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 831,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

