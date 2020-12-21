JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,630” Price Target for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,348 ($56.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,555.10. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

