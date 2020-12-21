JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,470 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of AngioDynamics worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

