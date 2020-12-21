JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,851 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of MBIA worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in MBIA by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MBIA by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MBIA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MBIA by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.