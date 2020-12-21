JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 242,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $57.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

