JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

