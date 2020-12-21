K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Sells $509,229.36 in Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $22.83 on Monday. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in K12 during the third quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in K12 by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,732,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded K12 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

