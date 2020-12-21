K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

KNT has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 337,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

