Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KALA. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

KALA stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

