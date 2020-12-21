KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

