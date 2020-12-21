Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.99 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $73.99 million and $17.64 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $369.93 or 0.01643806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00773095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00168615 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00391108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073056 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

