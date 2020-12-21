Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02.

On Monday, October 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52.

K traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

