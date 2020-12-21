Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.05 ($9.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.81. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.