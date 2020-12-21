KeyCorp Weighs in on Veoneer, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 235.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

