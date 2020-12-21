KickToken Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 39% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $513,560.23 and $173,993.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, KuCoin and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, OOOBTC, KuCoin, Coinsbit, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Exmo, TOKOK, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Gate.io, YoBit, BitMart, Bilaxy, ABCC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

